LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers on Wednesday will review a proposed change in how much yard waste residents will be able to dispose of at county transfer stations.
Public Works Committee Chairman Vergilio “Dick” Giardini, D-Allegany, and Vice Chairman Richard Helmich, R-Delevan, are sponsors of the amendments to a county waste disposal law.
A new definition of yard waste is proposed: “Grass clippings, leaves, cuttings from shrubs, hedges and trees that are less than 4 inches in diameter or less than 4 feet in length, excluding stumps.”
Yard waste “does not include any household waste or recyclable material.”
Residents will be permitted to dispose of up to 1 cubic yard per day of yard waste at the Allegany, Dayton, Portville or Salamanca transfer stations.
Other yard waste must be disposed of at the closed Farwell landfill in Ischua or Five Points landfill in Mansfield. No stumps of any kind may be disposed at the transfer stations or landfills.
The new regulations were proposed after the county spent more than $60,000 to grind up material disposed of at the compost sites. Many piles contained large diameter logs and stumps. Video cameras have been installed at the landfills to help control illegal dumping.
The Public Works Committee is expected to approve a public hearing for Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.
The Public Works Committee will also review a bid for the $2.1 million replacement for New Albion Bridge No. 35 on Tannery Road, Cattaraugus.
McLaughlin Construction Corp., West Seneca, submitted the lowest bid meeting specifications. In addition to a new bridge, the bid includes renovating a structure designed to step-down the water flow without creating added erosion. The span is due for completion by Oct. 31, 2020.
The Public Works Committee will also review a low bid for 2020 dump trucks and snow plows. The base bid of a single axle truck is $126,510 and $134,984 for a tandem axle. Plow equipment for a 10-foot dump body costs an extra $100,246 and $104,096 for a 14-foot dump body.
The Labor Relations Committee meets at 4 p.m., followed by Public Works at 5 p.m., Human Services at 5:45 p.m., County Operations/Public Safety at 6:15 p.m., Development and Agriculture at 6:30 p.m., and Finance at 6:45 p.m.