Cattaraugus County School Resource Officers honored at luncheon

GREAT VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau honored school resource officers from across the county at a luncheon at Katy’s Fly-In in Great Valley.
School administrators accompanied the 13 SROs, along with four law enforcement supervisors of varying rank.
“Each of the officers in the room has been tasked with the safety and security of the children of our county,” said Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Youth Bureau. “Not only do the SRO’s keep the schools safe, but build healthy relationships with the students and the public, as many of them have initiated or participated in various prevention programs.”
Also in attendance were Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, state Sen. George Borrello and Olean Mayor William Aiello, who is a former juvenile officer and president of the New York State Juvenile Officers Association. Each spoke of the importance of the safety provided to the schools by the officers.
The SROs attending were: Anthony Ellis, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Pioneer; Benjamin Shields, CCSO, Gowanda; Joseph Miller, CCSO, Pioneer; Victor Arena, CCSO, Allegany-Limestone; James Bean, CCSO, Salamanca; James Winters, CCSO, Salamanca; Steven Dombeck, CCSO, Salamanca; Devine Leacock, CCSO, Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES; Mark Crosson, Franklinville Police Department, Franklinville; Daniel McGraw, Olean Police Department, Olean; Jeremy Pula, Allegany Police Department, Allegany-Limestone; Kale Luce, CCSO, Randolph; William Miller, CCSO, Cattaraugus-Little Valley, and SRPO Supervisor Lt. Brandon Walters.