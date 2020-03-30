OLEAN — Cattaraugus County’s positive count of coronavirus cases in county residents remained stable Monday at five.

Two positive test results were reported on Friday and three more on Saturday. Those here with COVID-19 range in age from a teenage girl to a man in his mid-70s. Some have symptoms and others have been asymptomatic.

Only the northeast part of the county is without a positive test at this time.

Most of those with the virus here had recently traveled to Buffalo or New York City or both. Only a man from the Olean area had not traveled to any areas where COVID-19 is widespread.

“We haven’t had any more positives,” Watkins said Monday afternoon. “We still have 19 samples (tests) pending.”

He said of the 167 county residents who have been tested so far, 143 results have come back negative.

The tests are still in short supply locally and are being rationed — mostly for known contacts and family members of someone testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sixty-nine county residents are in isolation in their homes, 59 of which are mandatory and 10 are precautionary. Whole families are under quarantine.

None of those testing positive are healthcare workers.

“We did quite a few tests today and we are still following individuals who are in quarantine,” Watkins said.

In daily face-to-face meetings, health department nurses scan the temperatures of those in quarantine and observe any other symptoms including cough, aches and difficulty breathing.