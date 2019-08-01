BELMONT — It will be another month before a former town justice knows if she may get her pistol permit back.
Former town of Allen Justice Bridgette Tojek was stripped of her authority in court June 13 by Michael Coccoma, deputy chief administrative judge for the state outside of New York City. That same day, she was also stripped of her pistol permit and ordered to surrender a handgun. She was originally to appear Wednesday before Allegany County Judge Thomas Brown to see if she may keep her permit.
That hearing was adjourned to Aug. 27, according to the court clerk’s office, with a staffer telling the Times Herald that the request was put in by Tojek’s counsel, attorneys from 2AWNY.COM.
Claiming innocence in a YouTube video posted Monday, Tojek said, “I have been exposed to the tyranny that appears to be in the form of legislative works in our great state of New York — the Red Flag bill.”
According to Tojek, the complaint — which she believes is false — was filed by town Supervisor Diane Harris. Harris declined to comment on the matter.
A response to a request for the original complaint to Brown’s office was not returned by press time.
Tojek, a resident of the town of Granger, was first appointed to the seat, as no residents wanted the position. A 2016 state law allows the town of Allen to have a justice who is not an elector in the town. Tojek won election unopposed in 2017, and resigned after a state administrative justice stripped her of power over cases and ordered her to turn over her keys to the court.
Under state law, a judge has the final decision on whether to grant a pistol permit or not. Applicants must meet more than a dozen criteria on age, criminal record, mental health condition, immigration and citizenship statuses, “be of good moral character” and the judge must decide that “no good cause exists for the denial of the license.”
2AWNY.COM’s interest in the case coincides with a series of bill signings in Albany by Gov. Andrew Cuomo focusing on guns.
The laws include a red flag law, which allows certain non-law enforcement persons to petition the courts to have restraining orders placed on gun owners; lengthening the time a seller must keep a firearm if a background check is delayed from three to 30 days; a ban on bump stocks; requiring secure storage for firearms around children under 16; and banning firearms undetectable by metal detectors. Two laws signed Wednesday include barring school districts from authorizing employees not primarily employed as school resource officers, law enforcement or security guards to carry firearms; and an order to the New York State Police to standardize policies for gun buybacks.
New York has some of the strictest gun control laws in the country, according to the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety. The group also notes that New York has the third-lowest gun death rate in the country, of 4.4 per 100,000 people.
According to previous figures reported by the Allegany County Clerk’s Office, more than 11,000 pistol permits are issued in the county, which has a population of around 47,000.