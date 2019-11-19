WELLSVILLE — Brick paving at the Fassett GreenSpace Project on North Main Street in the village has been completed and officially establishing the site as an Americans With Disabilities-compliant, accessible outdoor public garden.
Cassandra Bull, president of the board the oversees the project, said she spent more than six months searching and applying for grants to fund installation of brick pavers in GreenSpace.
"After receiving 11 rejection letters, Art for Rural America's board had heard the question, 'Who would want to pay for a bunch of bricks?' too many times," Bull said.
The group stayed determined for their cause and was awarded full funding for this project in May. Greg Carlin, a Wellsville resident and mason with 30 years of experience, was contracted to start installing the pavers in late September. In a little over a month, Carlin finished laying over 14,000 bricks between the walls of the garden labyrinth, covering 2,750 square feet of pathway.
“Greg was absolutely fantastic to work with through this process,” Bull said. "You can tell he is an expert in his craft. He was thorough, thoughtful and professional."
A grant was given by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation's Design and Access Legacy Funds, administered through the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo. Bull said this is the second time the Wilson Foundation helped support the GreenSpace Project. The first grant, in partnership with KaBOOM!, funded the procurement and installation of the outdoor musical instruments featured in the garden. The new grant also allowed for the construction of an informational kiosk which now houses a community-made mosaic sign.
The GreenSpace now features permeable brick pavers made by Whitacre Greer in Ohio, the same pavers that are installed in Alfred State College’s Wellsville Campus at its zero energy demonstration home.
Bull notes the pavers serve as a passive water filtration system in which natural microbes form within the gravel and clean the water as it flows through.