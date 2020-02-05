WELLSVILLE — State Sen. George M. Borrello vows to work on securing another manufacturer for the Dresser-Rand plant in Wellsville, which will close April 24.
The senator acknowledged this week that market changes and Siemens’ purchase and restructuring of Dresser-Rand were factors in the sale of its government business to Curtiss-Wright — and subsequent closure of the Wellsville plant.
But he also laid blame at the feet of what he called New York’s “heavy-handed tax and regulate” policies.
“New York is simply not competitive when it comes to attracting and retaining jobs,” he said in press statement. “Its unfriendly business climate, high taxes, unnecessary bureaucracy and overregulation are almost always factors when companies decide to close or move manufacturing to other states.”
He noted that Curtiss-Wright is moving its production of steam turbines to Charleston, South Carolina, where the manufacturer can operate more efficiently and cost-effectively.
“Fortunately, Siemens was able to transfer many employees from its Wellsville plant to Dresser-Rand in Olean,” Borrello said. “But this closing will still impact 149 employees at the Wellsville site.”
He noted that jobs are highly-skilled and good-paying, adding that Dresser-Rand and its employees have been central to Allegany County’s economy for more than a century.
“In the coming weeks, I will be working with state and local economic development officials to explore opportunities for attracting another employer to this site,” the senator said. “Allegany County has many assets including a skilled workforce, educational institutions that are strengthening its jobs pipeline and a wonderful quality of life. That work starts today.”
In a Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification issued this week, Siemens Government Technologies announced the plant closure. The workers to be laid off are represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 65, and primarily include production line workers.
Around 80 employees in design and support roles will remain in the area. Some of the roughly 250 workers at the facility will continue employment locally. As many as 50 Curtiss-Wright employees will be housed in a new location in the area, while others are to be under the Siemens umbrella.
Some are expected to shift to Olean, while others may telecommute, officials said. A number of employees laid off or expecting to be laid off have found other employment, including many at the Olean facility owned by Siemens.
The facility in Wellsville, under the control of Curtiss-Wright since 2018, was part of Delaware-based Siemens Government Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of German conglomerate Siemens. After the 2015 purchase of Dresser-Rand by Siemens, the Wellsville operation was quickly folded into SGT due to work at the plant for the U.S. government.
The facility manufactures steam turbines used for U.S. Navy vessels.
Curtiss-Wright bought the division in 2018 for $212.5 million, and immediately announced that Wellsville operations would shut down within two years, transferring the work to other facilities closer to navy construction yards.