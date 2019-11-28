OLEAN — The halls are decked. The yule log is burning.

And it’s time again for the annual Victorian Christmas at the Fannie E. Bartlett House.

The kickoff open house for the display is set from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, with visitors expected before and after the Santa Claus Lane Parade.

“On a good night, we do about 300 people through there,” said David Deckman, city historian and director of the facility. “Last year, we did 250.

“It’s a nice place, particularly for the kids to come up there,” Deckman said. “If the weather is cold, they all come and we have plenty of food.”

Refreshments including pizza and wings will be served, he said, and raffle baskets will be auctioned off to benefit the city-owned facility.

“It is the largest event, especially for attendance,” Deckman added. “We add decorations, change them and change color schemes. Every year, we decorate 29 trees.”

However, there will be other opportunities to view the home for those who can’t make it then.

A new event this year, “Santa Claus Comes to Town,” will host various performers at the house on Dec. 14. From noon to 5 p.m., the house will be open to visitors. The Olean school choir will sing at 12:30 p.m., and other young musicians will perform. Santa will arrive at 1 p.m. to meet with the children. At 1:30 p.m., Dance Arts Olean tap dancers will give a holiday performance, and ballet from The Nutcracker Suite is also on the docket.

The house will also be open with extended holiday hours beginning next week. Visitors will be welcome from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays until just before Christmas.

The Queen Anne-style house was originally built in 1881 by George Foreman, and purchased in 1891 by Frank and Fannie Bartlett for $15,000 — close to half a million dollars in today’s funds. The house features nine rooms decorated in turn-of-the-century Victoriana and seven fireplaces, each different in design and composition.

The city took title to the site in 1990. Since then, it has operated the building as a historical landmark for events and historical research. Over time, volunteers and donors helped furnish the almost-empty home.

The facility hosts other events through the year, including psychic fairs and the Pie on the Porch fundraisers. In addition, the house is also available to rent for parties or other events.

For more information on the events or rentals, call 376-5642.