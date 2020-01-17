OLEAN — Gail Feuchter admits that she is a fan of the popular Antique Roadshow television program.
Feuchter, who is the events and decorating coordinator at the historic Fannie E. Bartlett House at 302 Laurens St., will conduct the facility’s own roadshow — so to speak — when she hosts the first-ever Antique Appraisal Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Participants are encouraged to bring in antiques for appraisal, at a cost of $10 for three items. Walk-ins are welcome and visitors will be able to enjoy refreshments and tours of the house.
“It will be first-come, first served, but a lot of people have said it sounds really fun,” Feuchter said. “There is no appointment necessary, just stop in … they can tour the house while they’re waiting. It will be fun to sit and see what people bring in and find out what the values are.”
Feuchter said there are expected to be three or four appraisers who will donate their time to the event. The main appraiser, Gary Hollamby of Country Gentleman Antiques in Olean, will be accompanied by several other professional appraisers.
“A couple of people said they had some interesting chairs they wanted to bring in and have checked out,” Feuchter said, adding visitors with larger items may keep them in the parking lot for the appraisers to review.
Feuchter said if the event does well, she would entertain a plan to make it an annual activity.
As the appraisers are donating their time, Feuchter said all proceeds will benefit the city-owned facility.
“It will go toward the Bartlett House — I’d just like to have the fuel to do future events,” she explained.
Along those lines, Feuchter said upcoming events at the house will include a “Tea and Conversation with Mrs. Sarah Johnson” at 3 p.m. Feb. 23. Johnson, a runaway slave who used the Underground Railroad and found her way to Olean, will be portrayed by Della Moore, director of the African American Center for Cultural Development in Olean. The event is open to the public.
Also planned at the historic house will be a doll show on March 28, with the times to be announced.
“That’s a first-time event, too,” Feuchter said. “There will probably be a variety of everything. The public can come in and buy and sell.”
She noted there will be 15 vendors set up on the first floor of the home.
In addition, Feuchter said the staff at Bartlett House are currently planning a big anniversary event for April.
“April is going to be our big month because that’s the 30th anniversary for the Bartlett House to be named an historic site and museum,” she said in referring to the adjoining Olean Point Museum.
“We’re going to have a living museum in April,” she added. “The Olean Theatre Workshop will portray some of the important people of Olean during the turn of the century. That’s really going to be a lot of fun.”
She said the event will be free and open to the community.
“There will be an open house for people to stop in and learn,” she concluded.
For more information, contact the Bartlett House at 376-5642 or find them on Facebook.
