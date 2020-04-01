Parents and guardians of children who may have concerns with the safety of school lunches distributed outside at campuses should be reassured by safety measures put in place.

That was the word Tuesday from Superintendent Scott Payne of Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES regarding the ongoing distribution of meals on weekdays to children across the area.

“The response we got from the Cattaraugus County Department of Health (and the Allegany County Department of Health) … is that food-borne transmission of COVID-19 is not known to be a route of transmission,” Payne said. “The virus is thought mainly to spread from person to person, this includes people who are in close contact with each other, within 6 feet.”

Payne said health officials also stress that food handlers, who wear protective gloves, follow the four key steps of food safety: clean, separate, cook and chill to prevent food-borne illnesses.

“Therefore, no mask is required, but if a person is coughing or sneezing, of course they should use respiratory hygiene,” he said of food service staff. “We were actually very assured when we got that response and I shared that with our superintendents, so they can be assured to follow the correct processes … and we’re telling everybody, if you’re ill, don’t come to work.”

He said each of the superintendents in school districts in his jurisdiction submitted a food plan that began on March 18 and extends through April 14, as per present state guidelines.

“That food plan details how they are distributing breakfasts and lunches to their communities,” he continued. “That’s been accounted for at the state level. Each one of our districts have signed off on having those things in place to ensure our students are getting continuous food now and through whatever time frame that this stops.”

At the Olean City School District, Superintendent Rick Moore said the food service staff have been working long hours to ensure safety and proper nourishment for students.

“Those central workers need a little rest,” he said of the staff and food service director Kevin Fisher. “(Fisher) is working on Saturdays and Sundays, because he’s got big orders.”

Moore said the food service staff is practicing social distancing, wearing gloves and are cautious with food preparation.

“Just so (people) know, our cleaners come in before (the staff) comes in and then they come in after they prepare the food,” he explained. “We are consistently deep cleaning.”

Moore said he has worked at some of the distribution sites in the city where more than 1,000 meals each weekday are given out to students.

“Yesterday, every kid and every parent said ‘thank you’ to me,” he remarked.

At the Allegany-Limestone Central School District, Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said the foods and materials are prepared and handed out by staff wearing gloves.

“When we drop off materials they are bagged in plastic,” Giannicchi said. “There is no guidance for this from the state and we are just following best practice.

“We are just following what we usually do with food prep and just extended it with any handling of food, or food packages. We are using coolers and wearing gloves for the whole process. We are being precautionary when handling anything and using gloves.”