A few area school district superintendents weighed in on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent decision to ban most e-cigarette flavors at vapor shops across the state.
Cuomo has stated that the ban, which takes effect Oct. 4, will include all e-cigarette flavors other than tobacco and menthol. The governor says he believes vaping is dangerous and addicting young people to nicotine at a very early age, and targets young people with a variety of flavors.
Superintendent Rick Moore of the Olean City School District agrees with the ban.
“I feel it is a move in the right direction, but I would like to see further legislation to limit the sale and use of e-cigarettes and vaping devices to juveniles,” Moore said.
At the Allegany-Limestone Central School District, Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said he agrees with the ban as he, too, believes flavored e-cigarettes have been aimed at children.
“I think it’s marketed toward kids and it’s hard to monitor,” Giannicchi said. “When you have cigarettes, you can smell cigarette smoke, but vaping is real hard to detect.”
Giannicchi said the devices used for vaping are also misleading.
“They make devices that look like thumb drives (for computers),” he said. “it’s marketed right to a kid so they can hide it.”
Giannicchi said he believes that, as with cigarettes, there is nothing good to be found with vaping. He also believes nothing has been proven to show the relative safety of e-cigarettes as a opposed to cigarettes, as professed by some.
“Abstinence is the best,” he concluded.
At Portville Central School District, Superintendent Tom Simon said he “certainly hopes (the ban) will help reduce the number of children who take up vaping — I know it’s certainly been a problem.
“Regrettably, I think it will impact some adults,” Simon said. “We’re very close to Pennsylvania (which has no ban) here in our district; in fact, the district line is right on the border.”
Simon said he hopes that the effort has an impact on reducing the number of children using, or considering using the products.
Simon agreed that the devices are deceptive in nature and appear to be made to hide the act of vaping.
“They make one now that looks like an Apple watch, so the industry has played into the fact that they know children are trying to hide it,” Simon observed. “Hopefully, the flavoring thing will have the impact that folks want with (deterring) the children population getting started” on vaping.
Simon also thinks vaping may be on the decline.
“It seems like a trend” that is reversing itself, he said of e-cigarettes that have been marketed in the United States for approximately 12 years. “We’re hopeful that for students it’s kind of a short-lived thing. Time will tell.”