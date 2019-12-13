WELLSVILLE — The Genesee Dance Theatre returns to the David A. Howe Public Library today and Sunday with its 5th annual production of “The Nutcracker.”
The beloved story by E.T.A. Hoffmann and set to Tchaikovsky’s famous score is brought to life by a cast of 10 professional dancers from Rochester’s Mossa Dance Company, Los Angeles and New York City, including Beau Hutchings returning for his third year in the title role, and 10 local dance students in the supporting roles.
Performances are today at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Nancy Howe Auditorium. Tickets are not required and doors open 30 minutes prior to the performance with open seating.
Also, join the Friends of the Library before the Saturday performance at 12:30 p.m. in the Exhibition Room of the library for cookies and hot cocoa with Santa and the cast of The Nutcracker. Children will be able to make an ornament to trim the library Christmas tree.
This production is sponsored in part by the Friends of the Library as well as Walker Business Services and the Allegany Arts Association. It is free and open to the public.