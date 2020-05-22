ROCHESTER — Several area students were named to the Nazareth College dean's list for the spring semester.

The students, listed by town, are:

• Allegany: Jenna Kellogg, Sara Miller

• Andover: Kristen Amidon, Leah Simon

• Angelica: Emily Daciw

• Belmont: Ethan Watson

• Bolivar: McKayla Boll

• Cuba: Sarah Stolberg

• Fillmore: Ethan Blocho

• Freedom: Kaitlyn Wood

• Friendship: Devan Glover-Harris, Allison Sortore, Kristen Sortore

• Olean: Justine Brooks, Matthew Droney, Willow Greer

• Portville: McKenzi Welty

• Wellsville: BaileaSue Rounds

