ROCHESTER — Several area students were named to the Nazareth College dean's list for the spring semester.
The students, listed by town, are:
• Allegany: Jenna Kellogg, Sara Miller
• Andover: Kristen Amidon, Leah Simon
• Angelica: Emily Daciw
• Belmont: Ethan Watson
• Bolivar: McKayla Boll
• Cuba: Sarah Stolberg
• Fillmore: Ethan Blocho
• Freedom: Kaitlyn Wood
• Friendship: Devan Glover-Harris, Allison Sortore, Kristen Sortore
• Olean: Justine Brooks, Matthew Droney, Willow Greer
• Portville: McKenzi Welty
• Wellsville: BaileaSue Rounds