The American Red Cross, seeking blood or platelet donors, has several donation opportunities coming up in Cattraugus and Allegany counties.
Donors, through May 31, will receive a special Red Cross “We’re All In This Together” T-shirt by mail, while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their T-shirt.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees.
The Red Cross is also looking for blood drive hosts to help ensure a stable blood supply. Learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through May 31:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
• Conewango Valley: 4 to 9 p.m. today, Conewango Fire Hall, 12447 Northeast Road.
• Olean: 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Hillside Wesleyan Church, 753 Prospect Ave.
• Salamanca: 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Our Lady Peace-Holy Cross Church, 274 Broad St.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
• Andover: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Andover Fire Department, 60 S. Main St.
• Bolivar: 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Bolivar American Legion, 387 Main St.
• Belfast: 1 to 6 p.m. May 29, Belfast Town Hall, 9-13 Merton Ave.