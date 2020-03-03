ALBANY — The New York State Department of Taxation Finance reminds taxpayers that they can receive the refunds they’re owed up to two weeks sooner by e-filing their return and choosing direct deposit.
E-filing is safer, faster, and more efficient than sending paper returns through the mail. And you’ll receive your refund faster if it’s directly deposited into your bank account rather than mailed as a paper check.
To use direct deposit, simply check direct deposit on your tax return, then enter your bank’s nine-digit routing number and your account number. For checking accounts, this information is available on your checks; for savings accounts, contact your bank.
If you do forgo the simplicity and convenience of direct deposit, make sure your mailing address is correct when requesting a refund check by mail. Any error can delay your refund.
E-FILE YOUR TAXES FOR FREE
If your income is $69,000 or less, you can access and use Free File software available online from your computer, smartphone, or tablet at www.tax.ny.gov.
Taxpayers can click Free File on the Tax Department website to be directed to the tax preparation software. Using the software can reduce filing errors that delay return processing and refunds. It also helps ensure that taxpayers claim all the credits they deserve.
To ensure you’re not charged a fee for the tax preparation software, you must access the software at the Tax Department’s website to complete your return.
Additionally, if your income is $69,000 or less, you’re eligible to file your federal and state taxes at one of the Tax Department’s free tax assistance sites across the state. Tax Department experts will be on hand to guide you through the tax preparation and filing software.
See free tax assistance sites for a list of locations and the necessary documents to bring with you.
The IRS and AARP also offer free tax filing services at locations statewide. If your income is $56,000 or less, AARP volunteers and certified IRS volunteers will help you prepare both federal and state returns at no cost. To locate volunteers near you, visit the IRS VITA information page.
CHECK YOUR REFUND STATUS
Taxpayers can also quickly view the status of their New York State tax refund anytime by using the Check your Refund application on the Tax Department website at tax.ny.gov. Updated daily, it’s the fastest and most convenient way to know when to expect your refund. It provides the same information available to our phone representatives—only without the wait!
You can also find out when your refund will be issued by signing up for Tax Department email alerts at tax.ny.gov. Don’t have a computer or smart phone? Call the refund-status line anytime at (518) 457-5149.