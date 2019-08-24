WELLSVILLE — Dr. Raja Rao has joined Clarity Wellness Community as a psychiatrist and medical director.
With more than 40 years of experience, Rao is a graduate of Gandhi Med College in India and completed his residency at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx. He initially started with Clarity at its establishment and in 2007 left to pursue other professional opportunities.
“We are privileged to have Dr. Rao as part of Clarity Wellness,” Mike Damiano, executive director. “Through telepsychiatry, we are able to offer a wide array of services and are incredibly lucky to have someone so person-centered on our team.”
In addition to being medical director and working direct care, Rao provides guidance in establishing policies and procedures for psychiatric care. He is part of the incident review committee at Clarity and also provides education to the agency as a whole.
Rao has done extensive work in the psychiatry and has served as chief of psychiatry at several hospitals in the region, including St. James, Warsaw County Community Hospital and the former St. Francis Hospital in Olean.
He is a member of the American Psychiatric Association, the Florida Psychiatric Association and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. He is is happily married and has two successful daughters.