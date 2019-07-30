WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville woman has been charged with making a terroristic threat in the village.
The Wellsville Police Department announced Monday that Katharine S. Jackson, 33, of Wellsville, was charged Friday with the class D felony count.
Wellsville police said the charge stems from an incident that took place July 22.
Jackson was processed and arraigned in Wellsville Village Court, and remanded to Allegany County Jail on $20,000 bail. Jackson is due to return to Wellsville Village Court Aug. 20.
Olean Police
- Friday, 8:06 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Darlene M. France, 57, of 443 N. First St., Olean, was traveling eastbound on Washington Street when it was reportedly struck by a vehicle operated by Maegan L. Smith, 20, of 607 Irving St., Olean. Smith was attempting to make a right turn on Washington Street from North 13th Street. She was charged with improper endorsements on a commercial motor vehicle and failure to stop/yield right of way, a violation.
- Sunday, 2:55 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Derrick M. Gooch, 48, of 16168 W. Devonshire Ave., Goodyear, Ariz., was hauling a cyclone trailer heading north on Front Street when he reportedly attempted to drive under the railroad bridge and struck the bridge with three refrigerator units. He then reportedly reversed the vehicle, striking a vehicle operated by Michelle L. Clark, 51, of 2608 Route 305, Cuba, who was stopped behind him. Police report the accident backed up traffic and damaged the bridge. Gooch was charged with not having an in-transit permit; no escort light; and unsafe backing, an infraction.
- Monday, 1:41 p.m., William H. Shafer, 29, of 1644 Park Ave., Olean, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, for an incident reported on Thursday.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Michelle K. Fauth, 41, of Wellsville, was charged with violation of probation. Fauth was processed, arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail on $5,000 bail. She is due to reappear to Wellsville Village Court Aug. 20.
- Friday, no time reported, Dennis M. Truax, 54, of Andover, was charged with driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Lagoon Road. Truax was processed, arraigned and released to a third party. He is due to reappear in Wellsville Village Court Aug. 20.
- Saturday, no time reported, Jacob R. Allen, 26, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, all class A misdemeanors, and second-degree strangulation, a class D felony. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Madison Street. Allen was processed, arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail on $10,000 bail. He is due to reappear in Wellsville Village Court Aug. 20.
- Monday, no time reported, William J. Middaugh, 31, of Friendship, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08% or greater, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all unclassified misdemeanors, and driver’s view obstructed. The charges stem from a traffic stop on East State Street. Middaugh was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released to a third party. He is due to reappear in Wellsville Village Court Aug. 13.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- ASHFORD — Rebecca Rutherford, 39, of 5479 Twitchell Road, West Valley, was charged about 3:18 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Rutherford was issued appearance tickets and due to appear in Ashford Town Court at a later date.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Thomas C. Lowrimore, 35, of 5 Mill St., Franklinville, was charged at about 5 a.m. Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
Allegany County
Sheriff’s Office
- BOLIVAR — Casandra C. Winans, 32, of Bolivar, was charged at an unreported time Thursday with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. Winans was processed, arraigned and released on her own recognizance.
New York
State Police
- BIRDSALL — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:59 p.m. Saturday on Joe McMahon Road. Jacob A. McMahon, 20, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7 a.m. Sunday on County Road 15A and 15. James L. Alcorn, 47, of Niagara Falls, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — Hannah N. Mason, 19, of Portville, was charged at 7:02 a.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Dilan W. Kessler, 19, of Machias and Chad J. Duncan, 36, of Delevan, were charged at 10:34 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., respectively Sunday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, for an incident reported on July 14. They were each issued an appearance ticket.
- BOLIVAR — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:24 p.m. Sunday on Route 417 W. and Horse Run Road. Frank R. Skinner, 50, of Port Allegany, Pa. and Brock A. Smith, 39, of Little Genesee, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — William E. Shelley, 24, of Allegany, was charged at 7:50 p.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt and first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released on his own recognizance.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:55 p.m. Sunday on County Road 4 and Botsford Hollow Road. David R. Sikorski, 60, of Centerville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WARD