OLEAN — New York State Police reported that an Olean man is facing multiple charges after allegedly making threats of workplace violence.
Troopers reported the investigation Friday of a threat made against employees of a business located on Closser Avenue in the village of Angelica.
Their investigation determined that Coby E. Shields, 22, made a credible threat, and he was charged at 12:57 p.m. Thursday with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony, and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor.
State police said they located Shields in the village of Allegany, where he was allegedly found to be in possession of a firearm.
Shields was arraigned in Bolivar Village Court. One report said Shields was “released under supervision.” Another state police report had his status as “held.” Shields is due to appear in Angelica Village Court later this month.
Olean Police
- Thursday, noon, no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on North Union Street near West State Street. A vehicle operated by Joseph G. Keary, 64, of Olean, was stopped in traffic when it was struck from behind by Hannah M. Burch, 20, of Cuba. Burch was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
- Friday, 10:11 a.m., Bennie R. Poole, 35, of Olean, was charged on a Cattaraugus County Family Court warrant after turning himself in. He is due to appear in Cattaraugus County Family Court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
n Thursday, no time reported, Robert G. Reilly, 62 of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors, and unsafe backing, an infraction. He was released to a third party with appearance tickets and due in Wellsville Village Court March 17.
New York
State Police
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:39 a.m. Thursday on Marble Springs and Fisher Blake roads. Craig K. St. Onge, 35, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday on Byrnes Hill Road and County Road 31a. Richard J. Hampshire, 60, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:33 p.m. Thursday on County Road 3 and Vossburg Cross Road. Scott M. Russell, 22, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE