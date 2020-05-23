OLEAN — Additional charges against a driver involved in a two-vehicle accident following a short pursuit — with a man reportedly clinging to the roof of one of the vehicles — were reported Friday.
Ashley A. Campbell, 27, of 1012 N. Union St., left the scene of a domestic incident Sunday with an unidentified man hanging onto the roof. She was initially cited for driving on the right side of the roadway and leaving the scene of the accident.
Campbell faces additional charges, including: first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor; reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, both unclassified misdemeanors; and multiple traffic infractions.
Her status was not reported.
Olean Police
- Friday, 12:13 a.m., Michael C. Lathrop, 29, of Olean, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation; and driving a motor vehicle with no license, an infraction. He was released with an appearance ticket for Olean City Court on July 28.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:35 p.m. May 8 on Route 219. Braxton M. Reese was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LEON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:52 a.m. May 9 on Leon-New Albion Road. Brittany N. Collins was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:41 p.m. May 12 on Route 16. Jillian N. Koepf and Mario E. Beros were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- EAST OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:43 a.m. May 14 on Reed Hill Road. Monica L. Wazaney was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:51 a.m. May 15 on Route 240. Richard A. Kessler and C.M. Harrigan Jr. were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- MANSFIELD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:35 p.m. Sunday on Toad Hollow Road. Raelynn Jones was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:10 a.m. Monday on Route 417. Christopher J. Hewitt and Nathan J. Liskow were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- PERSIA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:49 a.m. Tuesday on Broadway Road. Zachary M. Hubbard was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:03 a.m. Tuesday on Route 394. Kaitlynn M. Norman was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW ALBION — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday on Route 353. Morris E. Cooke was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SALAMANCA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:57 a.m. Wednesday on I-86 eastbound. W.C. Sunderlin III was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday on Route 16. Jessica A. Langer and Dale J. Kelley were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:49 a.m. Thursday on I-86 at exit 27. Robert D. Hughes, 75, of Mount Morris, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:11 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 417 and Second Street. Rosanne H. Mullen, 48, of Canisteo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Joshua W. Crawford, 34, of Olean, was charged at 8:59 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with 0.08% blood alcohol count or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- DELEVAN