LITTLE VALLEY — An investigation following a complaint from the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services has led to the arrest of a Gowanda woman on multiple charges.
Christina M. Neyman, 35, of 119 Chestnut St., Upper, allegedly and fraudulently received $3,419 in food stamps by concealing and failing to report income, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
Neyman was charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, both class D felonies, and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony.
Neyman turned herself in to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, released with an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 3:27 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Wayne Street. A vehicle operated by Cindy S. Baker, 57, of Olean, was traveling west when it was struck from behind by a vehicle operated by Owen C. Barber, 22, of Allegany. Barber was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday on Route 16 S. and Indian Creek Road. Devin M. Hall, 19, of Portville, was reported as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday on Five Mile and Church roads. Raymond L. Magara III, 32, of Allegany, was reported as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- EAST OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday on Reed Hill and Maples roads. An unidentified 18-year-old East Aurora woman was reported to be the driver. One injury was reported.
- AMITY — Edward R. Bancroft, 31, of Angelica, was charged at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief, both class E felonies. He was reported held.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday on Sugartown and Martin roads. Shauntay L. Hackett, 21, of Great Valley, was reported as the driver. One injury was reported.
- SALAMANCA — Levi J. Brown, 42, of Little Valley, was charged at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday with felony driving while intoxicated; operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher; and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all class A felonies, and use of other motor vehicle without interlock device, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 15A and County Road 15. An unidentified 18-year-old Fillmore woman was reported to be the driver. One injury was reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday on Laidlaw Hill and Humphrey roads. Kathleen S. Sawyer, 64, of West Falls, was reported as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — Stephen R. Winiarski, 30, of Ellicottville, was charged at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; and criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday on Briar Hill and Dewey Gelser roads. Keith B. Swartz, 23, of Fillmore, was reported as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE