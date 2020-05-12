BOLIVAR — Two Allegany County residents are facing multiple felony and other drug charges, New York State Police reported Monday.
The incident resulting in the arrest reported occurred at 12:38 a.m. Monday morning on Route 417 in the village of Allegany.
Mikayla S. Perkins, 19, of Bolivar, and Eric H. Hess, 34, of Little Genesee, were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance/narcotic, both class D felonies.
Perkins and Hess were also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia for packaging and scales.
Perkins faces an additional charge for resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor and was reported released on her own recognizance.
Hess was reported as being held.
Olean Police
- Saturday, 12:17 p.m., no injuries were reported in a four-vehicle accident in the Tops Markets parking lot on West State Street. A vehicle operated by David G. Cross, 51, of Friendship, was was turning into the parking lot when he collided with a parked vehicle registered to Caitlin M. Baleigh, 29, of Olean. Baleigh’s vehicle that collided with a parked vehicle registered to Amanda L. Edel, 31, of Olean. Cross’ vehicle that hit a parked vehicle registered to Laurie A. George, 49, of Cuba. Cross was charged with inadequate brakes, steering or horn and unsafe lane change.
- Saturday, 2:29 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in the Tops Markets parking lot. A vehicle operated by Shane C.E. Lamberton, 30, of Duke Center, Pa., was pulling into a space when it hit a parked vehicle, registered to Patricia A. Jandrew, 76, of Ceres, who was in the car.
- Monday, 11:11 a.m.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, an unidentified 17-year-old Wellsville boy was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. He was released under the supervision of the Allegany County Probation Department.
- Friday, no time reported, Zachary A. Roberts, 27, of Wellsville was charged with second-degree contempt, a class A misdemeanor; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; leaving the scene of a property damage auto accident and failure to keep right, both infractions. He was released with an appearance ticket to appear in Wellsville Village Court June 2.
New York
State Police
- GENESEE — Minerva Sands, 64, of Genesee, was charged at 6:48 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Sands was released with an appearance ticket.
- BOLIVAR