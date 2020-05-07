Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Marcchristopher J. Cook, 29, of Corfu, was charged 2:50 p.m. Friday with second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported altercation reported Thursday, during which Cook allegedly threatened a male victim with a knife. According to deputies, Cook fled the scene but turned himself in the following day. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday on Pennsylvania Avenue near Route 20. Jeramia C. English, 24, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- PORTVILLE — Wesley N. Poling, 30, of Portville, was charged at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an investigation into a separate complaint, during which Poling was allegedly found to be in possession of an unspecified quantity of methamphetamine. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BELFAST
- with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from a one-vehicle accident on Gleason Hill Road. Flamino allegedly failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene and a subsequent chemical breath test reportedly revealed him to have a 0.16% blood-alcohol level. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE