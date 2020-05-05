Olean Police
- Saturday, 12:04 a.m., Matthew K. Swift, 21, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket for Olean City Court on June 23.
- Saturday, 1:40 p.m., Ashton K. App, 18, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony; two counts of second-degree assault, a class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. He was remanded on $10,000 bail.
- Monday, 9:45 a.m., Freddie E. Fuller, 57, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time reported
New York
State Police
- SCIO — Brandon L. Costello, 30, of Scio, was charged at 7:01 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- MACHIAS — Corey J. Feldman, 39, of Sanduscky, was charged at 1:01 a.m. Sunday with second-degree vehicular assault, a class E felony, and driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor due to a traffic stop at Franklin Street and Hazelmere Road. Two injuries were reported.
- WILLING — Nathaniel A. Roeske, 30, of Wellsville, was charged at 5:38 a.m. Sunday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:16 p.m. Sunday on Off Dow and Dow roads. Jacob M. Rospierski, 26, of Chaffee, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- RICHBURG — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:57 p.m. Sunday on Main and Richardson streets. Terry L. Tarr, 66, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- BURNS — Nicholas H. Fox, 32, of Burns, was charged at 7:10 p.m. Sunday with assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, a class D felony, and third-degree assault and criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors. He was reported held on $10,000 bail.
- NEW HUDSON