FARMERSVILLE — One death was reported as the result of a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning, the New York State Police reported Monday.
The accident was reported at 6:48 a.m. on Hess Road near Huyck Road. Michael A. Blakeslee, 27, of Rushford, was identified as the driver.
No further information was available Monday night.
Olean Police
- Friday, 12:11 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Henley and South Fourth streets. A vehicle operated by Susan Hannah Kamery, 24, of 320 E. Riverside Drive, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Richard S. Saraco, 74, of South Second, Street, while making a left turn.
- Friday, 4:48 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near South Second Street. A vehicle operated by Kaitlynn M. Roberson, 18, of 3570 Rt. 16, Hinsdale, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Tiffany A. Claus, 44, of 9540 LaFever Road, Cuba, causing moderate damage.
- Saturday, 2:04 p.m., no injuries were reported following a three-vehicle accident on West State Street near North Fourth Street. A vehicle operated by Joshua Deane Stone, 22, of 7476 N. Center Road, Franklinville, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Thomas C. Coldren, 77, of Smethport, Pa., which was slowing in traffic. Coldren’s vehicle was subsequently pushed into the rear of a vehicle operated by Stephen L. Landries, 64, of Plum Street, Bolivar.
- Sunday, 4:08 a.m., Tyler A. Randolph, 27, of 1312 W. Henley St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal sale of marijuana, class A misdemeanors; and fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from an investigation into a domestic complaint. Randolph was held pending arraignment.
- Sunday, 11:07 p.m.. Rodney K. White, 58, of 3380 Pennsylvania Road, Hinsdale, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from White allegedly violating an order of protection. He was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- CATTARAUGUS — Joshua R. Lemk, 22, of 4621 Allegany Road, Napoli, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Friday on a bench warrant issued out of New Albion Town Court. Lemk was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- SALAMANCA — Ashley L. John, 35, of 23 East St., Salamanca, was charged at 4:12 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; broken taillight and leaving the scene of an accident, infractions. John was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- HUME — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:11 a.m. Friday on Liberty Street near Route 23. Alfred Irving Haskins, 60, of Bradford, Pa., and Amanda L. Clawson, 34, of Hume, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- RICHBURG