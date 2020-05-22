OLEAN — A reported domestic incident Sunday evening resulted in a two-vehicle accident following a short pursuit — with a man reportedly clinging to the roof of one of the vehicles.
Olean police report that at 5:45 p.m. a vehicle operated by Ashley A. Campbell, 27, of 1012 N. Union Street, left the scene of a domestic incident with an unidentified man hanging onto the roof.
A second vehicle, allegedly operated by Danny L. Auvil, 27, of 1028 River St., reportedly followed Campbell in an attempt to get her to stop due to the man on the roof.
A police report noted that when Campbell turned onto the Interstate 86 onramp, Auvil reportedly pulled in front of her in an attempt to block her vehicle. Campbell’s vehicle then allegedly sideswiped Auvil’s vehicle and continued onto I-86, reportedly with the man still clinging to the car. Auvil’s vehicle sustained moderate damage, police said.
Campbell was later cited for driving on the right side of the roadway and leaving the scene of the accident, which are infractions.
No further information was available Thursday night.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 8:19 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on East Water Street near North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Carl P. Veno, 48, of 116 E. Water St., was backing out of a driveway when it reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Alexis Marie Costanza, 23, of 1719 Happy Hollow Road, Olean, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant. Costanza was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending arraignment.
- COLDSPRING — Kyle D. Day, 43, of 3165 Bunker Hill Road, Coldspring, was charged at 5:35 a.m. Wednesday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Day was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Danielle D. Haskins, 35, of 1839 Raub Road, Franklinville, was charged at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, class D felonies; and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony. The charges stem from an investigation into a complaint of suspected welfare fraud made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services. Haskins allegedly fraudulently received $7,366 in public assistance by providing false information. Haskins turned herself in and was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday in the Walmart parking lot near Plaza Drive. Darlene M. Donohue, 63, of Friendship, and Madeline M. Alsworth, 44, of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday on Route 305 near Wolf Creek Road. Alane L. Gessel, 68, of West Clarksville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — Daniel M. Fisher, 30, of Arkport, was charged at 1:19 a.m. Wednesday with first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class D felonies; aggravated family offense, a class E felony; second-degree menacing and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Tuesday night.
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday on West State Street. William J. Dolph, 51, of Cuba, and Christopher R. Kelley, 23, of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near exit 30. Kimberly Lea Fierke-Johnson, 51, of Oneonta, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Elizabeth J. Bacon, 33, of Muskegan, Mich., was charged at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater with a previous conviction, both class E felonies. Bacon was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Jessica R. Clark, 38, of Olean, was charged at 9:19 p.m. Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from the investigation into a report of a suspicious vehicle on West Riverside Drive, during which Clark was allegedly found to be in possession of an unspecified quantity of methamphetamine. Clark was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
