Olean Police
- Monday, 2:19 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Chestnut and East State streets. A bicycle operated by Justin C. Holbrook, 27, of 301 E. State St., was crossing the street when it reportedly struck the side of a vehicle operated by David L. Bliss, 63, of Ceres, which was making a right turn. Holbrook reportedly suffered a minor leg injury but refused treatment at the scene.
- Monday, 10:30 p.m., no injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident on South Third Street near West State Street. An unoccupied vehicle owned by Micharl K. Poliniak, 30, of 703 Bishop St., was parked on the street when it was struck by an unknown vehicle, causing damage. The second vehicle, described by Poliniak as a pickup truck, left the scene of the accident.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time provided, John G. Truesdell, 47, of Friendship, was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made by Giant Food Mart. Truesdell was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
