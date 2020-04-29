Police report image

Olean Police

  • Friday, 1 a.m., Brittany D. Mitchell, 31, of 1 Chris Drive, Eldred, Pa., was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor. Mitchell was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
  • Sunday, 6:21 p.m. no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Henley and South Fourth streets. A vehicle operated by Joshua T. Bihler, 19, of 313 N. Third St., reportedly left the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing damage.
  • Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Jessica R. Clark, 38, of 412 S. Third St., was charged with third-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported at Olean General Hospital. Clark was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.

New York State Police

  • PERRYSBURG — Guy M. Jonathon, 59, of Perrysburg, was charged April 22 with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a one-vehicle accident on Van Vleck Road. Jonathon was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
  • SOUTH VALLEY — Amanda L. Cuthbert, 31, of Jamestown, was charged at 11:12 a.m. Monday with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony. Cuthbert was released on her own recognizance.
  • ASHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:54 p.m. Monday on Schwartz Road near Forks Road. Othaniel Baptiste, 37, of Coudersport, Pa., and Mark A. Gray, 46, of Ramey, Pa., were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
  • FRIENDSHIP — Tony J. Beckhorn, 21, of Fillmore, was charged at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all unclassified misdemeanors.

Pennsylvania State Police

  • BRADFORD, Pa.

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:50 a.m. Saturday on Route 59 near Hemlock Trail Road. Kaitlynn D. Wareham, 23, of Bradford, was identified as the driver. Wareham was transported by ambulance to Bradford Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

