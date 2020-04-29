Olean Police
- Friday, 1 a.m., Brittany D. Mitchell, 31, of 1 Chris Drive, Eldred, Pa., was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor. Mitchell was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Sunday, 6:21 p.m. no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Henley and South Fourth streets. A vehicle operated by Joshua T. Bihler, 19, of 313 N. Third St., reportedly left the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing damage.
- Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Jessica R. Clark, 38, of 412 S. Third St., was charged with third-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported at Olean General Hospital. Clark was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- PERRYSBURG — Guy M. Jonathon, 59, of Perrysburg, was charged April 22 with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a one-vehicle accident on Van Vleck Road. Jonathon was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- SOUTH VALLEY — Amanda L. Cuthbert, 31, of Jamestown, was charged at 11:12 a.m. Monday with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony. Cuthbert was released on her own recognizance.
- ASHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:54 p.m. Monday on Schwartz Road near Forks Road. Othaniel Baptiste, 37, of Coudersport, Pa., and Mark A. Gray, 46, of Ramey, Pa., were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Tony J. Beckhorn, 21, of Fillmore, was charged at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all unclassified misdemeanors.
Pennsylvania State Police
- BRADFORD, Pa.