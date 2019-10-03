FRIENDSHIP — State police are investigating a fatal industrial accident at the Saputo cheese plant on County Road 20.
Troopers responded to the industrial accident in the town of Friendship at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday, according to the daily blotter released by the state police. Allegany County 911 dispatchers declined to identify the departments dispatched to the scene and referred all questions to troopers.
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home in Fillmore and employees at the plant who asked not to be named identified the victim as David W. Washburn, 61, of Wiscoy.
Public Information Officer James O’Callaghan at the Batavia troop headquarters did not return a call seeking more information by press time.
Company officials could not be reached for comment.