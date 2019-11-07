CUBA — The Next NoNAPL Coalition meeting regarding the Northern Access Pipeline is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Schueckler home at 9837 Hewitt Road, Cuba.
Landowners Lia Oprea and Theresa Schueckler will discuss what they learned at two-day conference and lobbying on Capitol Hill for landowner rights and against the use of eminent domain by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and pipeline companies.
There will be a potluck supper and coffee will be available. Please bring a dish or snack to share, your beverage of choice and your own dishware, cups and silverware.
The Schuecklers are landowners along the proposed route of the Northern Access Pipeline and are currently fighting National Fuel in court. The meeting will be held in a log cabin that Joe Schueckler built with his own hands from timber harvested from his property near Wolf Creek in the town of Clarksville.
Reserve to Lontheroad@iCloud.com or call or text Oprea at (310) 770-3288.