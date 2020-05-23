ROCHESTER — Nazareth College Class of 2020 students earned their degrees on May 9.
Local students include:
- Kristen Amidon of Andover, who graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in health sciences and a minor in psychology, religious studies and Christian studies.
- John Beyer of Arcade graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in psychology and a minor in social welfare, and cognitive neuropsychology.
- McKayla Boll of Bolivar graduated with a bachelor of science in occupational science and a minor in psychology.
- Jacob Chesney of Friendship graduated with a bachelor of science in music business.
- Celine Kristoff of Arcade graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in psychology and a minor in social welfare, analytics.
- McKenzi Welty of Portville graduated with a bachelor of music in music education.