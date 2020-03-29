ALFRED — When Tami Maglier headed to work on March 21, she didn’t expect to have much business.

Maglier, who holds a degree in floriculture merchandising from Alfred State College, is the owner of Tami’s Floral Expressions, at 24 Jefferson St. in Wellsville. With her business and many others around New York state set to close amid growing concerns over the COVID-19 virus, Maglier knew this would be her shop’s last day to be open for a while and she wasn’t anticipating a big day.

As it turns out, however, she couldn’t have been more wrong.

While her shop usually closes at 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Maglier was still there until 6 p.m. taking orders for delivery, curbside pickup of flowers, and even Easter candy — all thanks to an incredible outpouring of support from the community.

One particular order stood out from the rest, however.

As Maglier posted on her business’s Facebook page, she received a text from a loyal customer who wanted to purchase $1,000 worth of flowers to be delivered to Jones Memorial Hospital and the three Wellsville area nursing homes.

“I was just really taken aback by the generosity to not only support a local business, but also to try to bring some joy to people in this very difficult time,” she said.

Overwhelmed by the customer’s generosity, Maglier decided to match their kindness by providing another $1,000 worth of flowers to the same locations, as well as “a few local residents that we had heard through the grapevine were having a hard time.”

The flowers were delivered Sunday afternoon, bringing some much-needed happiness to patients, residents, and healthcare industry workers all over Wellsville.

Donna Bliven, vice president of patient care service at Jones Memorial Hospital, perfectly summarized the gesture, saying, “What a wonderful and thoughtful gift. These flowers are truly a bright spot during a challenging time, as well as a wonderful example of how we can all support each other right now. Thanks to Tami and to her anonymous donor for the beautiful bouquets and the joy they bring our patients and our staff.”

Danielle White, executive director of Institutional Advancement at Alfred State, said, “During difficult times, it is always wonderful to hear about our alumni doing incredible acts of kindness. We are so proud of our alum, Tami, and the success of her flower and gift shop in Wellsville. Her success truly comes from her kind and giving spirit. How thoughtful of her to put a smile on all of these people’s faces with gorgeous flowers. This gesture is coming from her heart.”