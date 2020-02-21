WELLSVILLE — In conjunction with the 200th birthdays of Florence Nightingale and Susan B. Anthony and the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote, Jones Memorial Hospital and UR Medicine have joined the World Health Organization who in celebrating 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife.
Each of the 127 registered nurses, 31 licensed practical nurses, 17 patient care technicians, two nurse practitioners and the nurse midwife received pins denoting 2020 as the year of the Nurse and Midwife.
“It’s so important to focus on the vital part nurses play in health care, and to encourage future nurses to choose this field, which offers meaningful and important work in a variety of settings,” said Donna Bliven, chief nursing officer at Jones, and a nurse for more than 40 years.
Nursing careers are diverse and include bedside nursing, leadership, education and research and encompass primary care and a broad spectrum of specialties. Nurses are the largest workforce in health care and are a critical part of the health care team.
“Nurse are special people who are passionate about the work they do,” said Karen Davis, chief nursing executive at UR Medicine. “This is an opportunity to highlight them and tell their stories.”
According to WHO, the world needs 9 million more nurses and midwives if it is to achieve universal health coverage by 2030. WHO also notes there are currently more than 20 million nurses in the world, and according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) there are currently 3.8 million registered nurses in the United States.
WHO will release a State of the World’s Nursing Report on World Health Day, April 7. The report aims to provide evidence to make a stronger case for governments to invest in nursing.