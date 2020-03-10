HOUGHTON — Houghton College’s premier mixed choral ensemble, the Houghton College Choir, will present its 2020 tour homecoming concert on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The performance is free and open to the public and takes place in Wesley Chapel on the Houghton College campus.
The theme of the Spring 2020 tour, “That Empyreal Flame Whence All Loves Came,” is based on C.S. Lewis’s book “The Four Loves,” with all pieces exploring one of the four types of love: familial (storge), friendship (philia), romantic (eros), and, finally, self-sacrificing love (agape) as exemplified in Jesus Christ. The concert features repertoire from Bach to Debussy to Forrest.
“For years, I have thought that Lewis’s idea would make for a great choral program,” remarks Daniel David Black, director of choral activities at Houghton and conductor of the College Choir. “I am grateful to have the privilege of sharing the music of these composers with audiences, and I hope they will find the music and Lewis’s ideas behind it edifying and enriching.”
For more than 80 years, the Houghton College Choir has committed itself to world-class performances rooted in the sacred a cappella tradition. They have performed in renowned concert halls and churches across the United States and abroad.