WELLSVILLE — Honeysuckle will perform Friday at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center.
The show starts at 8 p.m. Advanced tickets are $16 and may be purchased at WellsvilleCreativeArtsCenter.com or at the Arts Center Coffee House. Tickets are $18 at the door.
Honeysuckle is a progressive folk act that blends older influences and traditional instrumentation with modern effects and inspiration. Comprised of Holly McGarry and Chris Bloniarz, this Boston based band can frequently be found performing across the country.
Honeysuckle has performed an Audiotree session and at Newport Folk Festival, Lollapalooza, Mountain Jam and Americanafest, was chosen as a Converse Rubber Tracks artist.
Honeysuckle has been nominated for Best Folk Artist of the Year, and Best Americana Artist of the Year, four years in a row at the annual Boston Music Awards. In 2018 they won Best Folk Artist of the Year at the Boston Music Awards. They were also put in the Top 10 bands of 2016 So Far list compiled by NPR.
For more information visit the website or call (585) 593-3000.