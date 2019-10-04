Just days after a high temperature in the 80s on Wednesday, a frost advisory has been issued for early Saturday morning in Cattaraugus County — and a freeze warning for Allegany County.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued the alerts, which stand for midnight through 9 a.m. Saturday.
In Cattaraugus County, temperatures were expected to drop into the mid-30s, which can result in frost, which could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
In Allegany County, temperatures could drop to below freezing, which could even result in freezing water pipes. The NWS advises allowing exposed pipes to drip slowly, while anyone with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them.
Fog is also expected Saturday morning in the region, while the day will be a perfect fall day: sunny with a high at 60. Sunday will be warmer, about 66, with rain showers possible.