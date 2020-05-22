FRIENDSHIP — Gibson Road (County Route 20) in the town of Friendship will be closed early June 1 at the railroad crossing approximately 1.25 miles west of Route 19 for a repair project.
The road will remain closed at least for a few days until Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad (WNYPR) can finish work at the crossing, according to the Allegany County Department of Public Works.
Work is estimated to be done by June 4.
There will not be an onsite detour to accommodate traffic and motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.