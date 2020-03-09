ConnectLife is urging healthy, eligible community members to donate blood as they have recently seen a decline in local blood donation due to fear of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Concerns are growing about the blood supply, as the hospitals in our region rely on a ready source of blood in order to care for and treat patients on a daily basis.
“Warnings that the public should stay home and avoid crowds is leading to cancelled appointments and blood drives,” said Sarah R. Diina, senior director of marketing and community development for ConnectLife. “We are urging all eligible donors to make and keep their appointments to donate, and encouraging all blood drive sponsors to continue hosting scheduled drives.”
Blood has a short shelf life and must be continually replenished. For that reason, if the outbreak continues to spread, additional challenges could arise, which could potentially reduce the number of eligible blood donors in WNY.
Blood donors must be healthy, feeling well and free of respiratory illness symptoms to be eligible to donate. It is the blood already on the shelves that saves lives, so we want to ensure that we have enough should the COVID-19 infiltrate WNY.
ConnectLife is the primary supplier of blood products to Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, among others.
“As WNY’s only community blood bank it is our responsibility to answer the call for blood products to ANY hospital in need, but we will need help from blood donors to do that,” Diina said.
According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there have been no reported or suspected cases of transfusion-transmitted COVID-19 to date. It poses no known risk to the safety of the nation’s blood supply and does not pose any known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions.
To make an appointment to donate please visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or call 529-4270.