OLEAN — Community Bank, N.A. has purchased more than $22,000 in gift cards from several eateries in Western New York that will be donated to healthcare facilities or local fire departments.
“We wanted to show our appreciation for our healthcare professionals working tirelessly to help keep our communities safe,” Mark Tryniski, president and CEO, said. “We are appreciative of the local restaurants for partnering with us on this initiative.”
Community Bank’s Western New York branches purchased gift cards from the likes of Pizzaland, Angees, Villaggio’s Italiano, Beef Haus, Rizzo’s Pizzeria and The Kopper Keg, as well as other restaurants in Southern Tier counties.
The gift cards were donated to local organizations, including Houghton Rehab & Nursing Home Center, Portville Fire District and Westons Mills Fire Department, Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Randolph Fire Company and Alstar EMS, Olean General Hospital and its radiology department and Cuba Memorial Hospital.