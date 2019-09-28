ANGELICA — Visitors to Angelica Saturday afternoon were greeted with the spectacle of booming artillery, musket fire and clouds of black powder smoke as dozens of Civil War reenactors clashed in a mock battle that ranged up and down Main Street and around Park Circle.
The battle was just one part of Angelica’s 16th annual Civil War Weekend, an event hosted by The Allegheny Highlands Council Boy Scouts of America and the 136th New York Volunteer Infantry, “The Ironclads.”
The activities kicked off Friday, when eighth graders from all over Allegany County participated in education stations held by the reenactors.
Originating as a Boy Scout camporee, there was a large scout presence in the town as hundreds of Boy Scouts set up camp in the Allegany County Fairgrounds for the weekend, attending education stations and even participating in a large mock battle of their own with the assistance of reenactors acting as officers.
Saturday morning, area Cub Scouts were able to join in the fun as well, as several hands-on education stations were set up around the fairgrounds. The scouts learned about Civil War era rations, games, the role of the railroad and much more.
The event will conclude today, with plenty of activities for scouts and the general public alike to enjoy.
The full schedule for today is:
8 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast served at Legion. All you can eat pancakes and maple syrup.
9 a.m. — Camps open, music and food throughout the day.
10 a.m. – 1860s church service, grange hall. Catholic Mass, former Sacred Heart church building, Park Circle.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Angelica’s “Street of Shops” open
11 a.m. – “Dressing the Lady,” Old Angelica Inn.
Noon to 12:30 pm. – Parade – downtown (Scout awards presentations at end of parade).
2 p.m. – 1864 battle, day two. Downtown Historic District.
2:30 p.m. — Excelsior Brigade performs. Park Circle.
2 to 4 p.m. — Living history, public tours camps.
4 p.m. Event closes.