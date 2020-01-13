BOLIVAR — A Bolivar man is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase from the scene of a reported burglary and through several towns, ending in the city of Olean.
The Bolivar Police Department reports that, at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the scene of a reported burglary on Wellsville Street. As a police patrol car approached the scene, David A. Croley, 54, of Bolivar, allegedly fled down Wellsville Street in the victim’s Ford pickup truck.
The vehicle went through a red light and was driven in excess of 75 mph as it exited the village on Main Street and continued west on Route 417. As speeds approached 100 mph, Allegany County dispatch advised Cattaraugus County authorities of the chase.
Portville Police and New York State Police units attempted to stop the Croley but the chase continued into the city of Olean, where he was finally stopped with the assistance of Olean Police units and taken into custody.
Croley was charged at 11:43 p.m. Friday by Olean City Police with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property, both class D felonies; fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; and two counts of speed in zone, a violation. He was jailed overnight and released Saturday after arraignment.
Upon his release from Olean Police custody, Croley was taken into custody by Bolivar police officers and charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree grand larceny, both class D felonies; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer, both class A misdemeanors; reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; and two traffic violations.
Portville Police also reportedly issued Croley several citations for violations committed in their jurisdiction.
Croley was arraigned in Bolivar Town Court, released on appearance tickets and due to reappear in Bolivar Village Court at a later date.
Bolivar police officers were also assisted by Friendship police and the Allegany County District Attorney’s Office.