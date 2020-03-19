ALFRED — Dr. John Williams, dean of Alfred State’s School of Architecture, Management, and Engineering Technology, recently helped induct six new members into the Zeta V Chapter of the Sigma Lambda Chi (SLC) international construction management honor society at Alfred State.
Matthew Cotton of Elma; Hunter DeJonge of Clifton Springs; Chase Felton of Byron; Korey Hulme of Warsaw; Le Nguyen of Hanoi, Vietnam; and Steven Mignoli of Fredonia, are current students in the construction management bachelor degree program who met the academic, extracurricular, and work experience criteria established by the International Honor Society and were inducted in a recent ceremony held on the campus.
Civil Engineering Technology Professor Timothy Piotrowski serves as the adviser to the campus chapter. In addition to Piotrowski, several other faculty members and students participated in the installation ceremony, including Professor and Department Chair Erin Vitale; Assistant Professor Dr. Reza Yadollahi, who was also inducted as an honorary member; retired Professor Ronald Nichols; and student members Luke Podyma and Devon Clark.
Sigma Lambda Chi is an international honor society within the construction industry. Chapters may be established at a school, college, or university that has a major discipline of education in construction.
To be installed by a chapter, a student must be at least a junior and have a GPA in the upper 20% of qualified students in the program. They must also have participated in one or more extracurricular activities; demonstrated excellent leadership, character, and personality traits; and worked in some phase of construction for at least one summer or winter break.
Membership in this society is certainly an important milestone in a student’s college career and indicates a significant accomplishment for the inductee, as well as to potential employers. Members are permitted to wear the memorabilia associated with the society at graduation for further recognition.