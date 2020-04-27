ALFRED — Trish Haggerty has been named interim executive assistant to the president of Alfred State College.
Haggerty has worked at the college since January 2016, when she was hired as the director of annual giving. She was promoted to director of development in 2019.
Upon assuming her new position on April 20, Haggerty took over for Tammy Conrad, who recently retired after having worked in the college president’s office since April 2004.
“We will miss having Tammy Conrad in our office and we certainly wish her the very best as she begins an exciting new chapter of her life,” Dr. Skip Sullivan said. “I also want to welcome Trish to our office and am delighted that she is taking on this new role. She has served our college very well as a member of our institutional advancement team and I am confident she will excel in her new position.”
As interim executive assistant to the president, Haggerty will support day-to-day activities of the office.
Prior to joining the Alfred State staff, Haggerty served as director of marketing and admissions at Wellsville Manor Care Center, vice president of Team Sales at Simpson Race Products and NASCAR sales account manager at Team Simpson Racing.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in interpersonal and organizational communications, with a minor in business marketing and management, from the State University of New York at Geneseo.