ALFRED — For the past few years, Alfred State College’s career fairs have grown significantly as more employers than before are coming to both campuses to recruit Pioneers.
While that trend continued this fall, an important milestone was achieved for the first time in the history of Alfred State career fairs: both events featured the maximum number of employers possible.
Elaine Morsman, director of Alfred State’s Career Development Center, said the Alfred career fair at the Orvis Activities Center gymnasium drew 121 employers, while 96 came to the Pioneer Student Union on the Wellsville campus to recruit students. These numbers were even higher than last fall’s career fair totals of 112 for Alfred and 84 for Wellsville, which were records at the time.
“This was the first time that both campus career fairs maxed out,” Morsman said. “We even figured out how to fit more employers into each one, so these career fairs truly maxed out.”
With more employers than ever before coming to recruit Pioneers, the fall career fairs featured several new companies, including Kodak, Panasonic, Dominion Energy and Whiting & Turner Construction. A number of employers came from outside of New York state, as well, including Schlumberger (Texas), Main Drilling & Blasting (Maine) and Balfour Beatty (Virginia).
Students are just as enthusiastic about meeting with employers at these events. This fall, more than 560 students attended the career fair in Wellsville, while 471 students attended the one in Alfred.
In addition to being able to network with employers and hand out their resumes, students attending the Alfred career fair were also able to get a professional headshot taken for their LinkedIn profile, courtesy of the college’s Business Professionals of America Club. Also, any student who dropped off their resume at the registration table at either career fair was entered in a drawing for $100 in merchandise from the campus store.