ALFRED — Alfred State is pleased to announce that Roxana Sammons and Hillary Brintle are joining the college’s institutional advancement office.

Sammons assumed the role of interim director of alumni relations. Brintle is the new associate director of annual giving and alumni relations.

“I am so excited to have Roxana back at the college in advancement and to have Hillary join us," Danielle White, executive director of institutional advancement, said. "I have a terrific team and they will fit right in and help us accomplish great things.”

Sammons holds an associate degree in executive secretarial science from Bryant & Stratton Business Institute and an associate degree in liberal arts and sciences: math and science from Alfred State.

She previously worked at Alfred State from 1992 to 2017, holding keyboard specialist and secretary positions in several departments, including the office of institutional advancement.

Most recently, she was employed at SUNY Geneseo as an administrative assistant to the vice president for enrollment management.

In her role as interim director of alumni relations, Sammons is responsible for planning and directing volunteerism, professional development and events and programs for Alfred State’s more than 50,000 alumni.

Brintle, who holds a bachelor’s degree in applied arts and science from Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), previously worked as the assistant director of annual giving at RIT and held the same position at Montclair State University.

She is responsible for assisting with developing and managing a comprehensive annual giving and alumni relations program.