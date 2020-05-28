ALLEGANY — When seniors at Allegany-Limestone High School learned they would have to cancel their class trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it didn’t take them long to decide to donate class funds to help the community.
The plan, to be exact, will be to donate close to $8,000 that is expected to be refunded to the class of 2020 to the Covid-19 Relief Fund facilitated by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Ron Jakubczyk, class president, explained how and why the plan came about.
“As of early May, the ALCS class of 2020 had $9,831 in our account pending the refund of the senior trip,” Jakubczyk said. “Figuring out what to do with the money was a difficult debate, but in the end, it was an easy choice.”
A small portion of the money was used to fund a scholarship for our class through the Allegany Alumni Association. The remaining amount, nearly $8,000, was put towards the COVID-19 Relief Fund via the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Jakubczyk said his fellow students felt the “donation was not only necessary, but obligatory, as the community has done so much for us. It was right to return the favor.
“We are proud to be students of Allegany-Limestone and to be fighting for this cause together as a greater community,” he said.
Principal Cory Pecorella added, “I couldn’t be more proud of everything this class has done throughout the years and especially with this donation.
“This class has a huge heart and I fully support them giving back to our community,” he said.
“This is another example of what makes Allegany-Limestone a special place with amazing students.”
Pecorella further opined that the “senior class has a big heart “ and not only wanted to give back to the community, but in particular to small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
“Wow … that’s a lot of money,” he continued. “I’m very proud of our seniors.”
For his part, Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said he, too, was proud of the class.
“It has always been a very service-oriented class, so it is not surprising that they took an unfortunate situation and made good with it,” Giannicchi commented.
Karen Buchheit, executive director of the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, commended the students.
“We cannot offer enough praise for these students’ altruism and generosity,” she said. “I think this gesture says a lot about the type of community we have and the character of students that attend Allegany-Limestone that we have seniors who choose to donate their senior class trip proceeds to such an important cause at such a critical time.”
Buchheit said the foundation was able to help 12 nonprofits in the first round of grant funding, and those nonprofits in turn have helped many who are facing economic difficulties.
“As we gear up for round two,” she said. “which will begin June 1, this money will really bolster the amount of funds we have available to help the nonprofits on the front lines of this pandemic and its economic impact.”