BUFFALO — A new contract is in the works for hundreds of employees at Absolut Care facilities.
On Monday, more than 600 healthcare workers represented by 1199SEIU, United Healthcare Workers East, at six facilities in Western New York reached a tentative one-year agreement with RCA Healthcare Management, LLC, according to union officials.
The agreement is subject to ratification by union members, beginning March 16 with votes at each facility. The contract covers certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, rehab aides, service and maintenance, dietary and housekeeping workers.
Edward Farbenblum, CEO of RCA Healthcare Management, LLC, recently entered into an administrative services agreement with Absolut Care of Three Rivers, Westfield, Allegany, Gasport, Aurora Park and Orchard Brooke following a Chapter 11 bankruptcy by the ownership of the chain.
“Providing quality care to our residents has always been our priority,” said certified nursing assistant Valerie Ackley of Absolut Nursing and Rehab Center at Allegany. “Someday we will all be residents of this facility and we want it to be the best it can be.”
Farbenblum said, “We have always been and continue to be proud of our partnership with 1199. It is quite evident that exceptional care is delivered when employees are content, happy and most importantly are earning a fair wage. We therefore made our first order of business a meeting with the union delegates and are extremely pleased with the outcome and look forward to great things together.”