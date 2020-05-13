OLEAN — Administrators with the Olean City School District announced Tuesday that two candidates, Kelly Keller and Rychelle L. Weseman, will vie for a five-year seat on the board that had been vacated by longtime board member Mike Martello last fall.
District officials will hold this year’s budget vote and board election by absentee ballot on June 9.
Keller, who was appointed to fill the vacancy for the seat in January, shared her reasons for running for the position.
Keller said a primary reason she is interested in running hinges on the fact that she is the mother of two children, Emma, 7, and Natalie, 5, who both attend East View Elementary, and Alice, 2, who will attend Olean schools in upcoming years.
“It’s been an interesting past few months,” Keller said of her appointment that started with in-person school board meetings that are now held as Zoom sessions due to the pandemic. “It’s definitely a time when everything is kind of new. I don’t think anybody on the board has ever seen anything like this.”
Keller said that with the closures of schools the past couple of months, she has become a teacher to her two older daughters, while her husband, Matt, basically takes care of their Subway restaurant as well as their financial taxes and payroll company in the community.
“I’m glad I’m on the school board — I think it’s a good time to be on the board with a lot of changes coming up,” she said. “I’m still really kind of starting to grasp all of the interesting things about the budget … I think we’ve done a good job of having (Jenny Bilotta, business administrator) create multiple budget scenarios for us, so we have some idea of where we want to go.”
Keller said she believes the board has done a good job, given the fact that they don’t know what will happen during the upcoming school year, or summer school.
“I think this (pandemic issue) has actually made me want to be more involved than I even wanted to be before,” Keller admitted. “Honestly, my kids are young … and seeing how they’re being forced into learning (at home) and all the changes, I really think now is the best time for me to be involved because I’m seeing things first-hand.”
Keller said she believes the school district will have to “get real creative” if the school closures last longer than is expected, such as into the fall.
“For me, I feel like if things are going to be changing, I’d like to be part of the board and part of the people making these changings, that might last much longer,” she remarked. “I’d like to be a part of that because my kids will see the effects of this through their whole career.”
Keller is a Williamsville native and moved to the area when she attended St. Bonaventure University.
Weseman and her husband, Brian, are the parents of two sons, Ryan, a junior at Olean High School, and Gavin, a freshman. Both of her sons have attended every school in the district, which gives her an understanding of the campuses.
She noted that she is employed by BOCES at a classroom in Olean.
“I’m actually a social worker, home school liaison for BOCES,” Weseman said. “I just think (the closure of schools) have put in the forefront the inequality of education outside the classroom.
“We live in rural New York state and we lack a lot of the resources that more of the cities have, the major one being the availability of the internet.”
Weseman said students who come from homes without these amenities are often unable to complete their work.
“A lot of our kids live in dead zones (for internet accessibility) and don’t have the ability” to work on online assignments, which puts them at a disadvantage, she continued. “Even within the city of Olean” a lot of families can’t afford internet services further putting the student behind in online classes.
“That’s part of why I’m running,” she commented. “I just feel like what I do within BOCES, and with what my career path has been and where I work, I want to shed light on what we could do to improve the quality of education for students within the Olean school district.”
Students in this category can also be at a disadvantage if their families don’t have vehicles to provide transportation to sites where they could log onto the internet for school work.
“There are so many obstacles for our kids and I don’t think it’s because people don’t want to see it,” Weseman continued. “I think it’s because you get into your norm and just assume” others have the same advantages.
“But in the position I’m in, I see it everyday,” she remarked. “And it needs to be put more in the forefront.”
Weseman, a native of Long Island, attended St. Bonaventure University. She has wanted to run for the school board for quite some time and now that her sons are older and more self-sufficient, is in the position to take on the post.