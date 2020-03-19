I grew up watching Mr. Rogers on PBS, and as a child of God, a daughter of the Church, and a clergywoman whose ministry is focused on helping children receive and respond to the love of God, Mr. Rogers is a bit of a hero.
So today, in these — let’s face it — scary and uncertain times, I can do no better than to quote Mr. Rogers with the hope that we are all encouraged to love our neighbor:
“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ Look for the helpers.”
Yes! They are everywhere and on behalf of all of us in the greater Olean area, thank you! Thank you to our schools, thank you to our healthcare workers, thank you to everyone who works at our grocery stores, thank you to our elected officials, thank you to the leaders of our faith communities, thank you to our first responders. And thank you to everyone who is being a helper – we need you and you are an example to us all. You are how we are receiving the hope of God!
So, what can we do? We can look for the helpers and then we can intentionally decide to BE a helper. Big things, small things, always safe and healthy things – do good things, be a good thing for your neighbors.
The test of character comes in the crisis. Romans 5:3-5 says, “We know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope. And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us.”
NOW is the time to persevere, NOW is the time for character, because NOW is absolutely the time for hope — because hope will not fail us.