We can’t say for certain that EVERY community event on the calendar — for the near future — is canceled.

But it sure seems like they are.

For now, the Times Herald is suspending the printing of events on its Community Calendar, which almost always runs on page 2. In its place, we will try to catch up on listings of community events that have indeed been canceled.

Bear with us somewhat as we work to get the items listed.

MEANWHILE, in these anxious times, the New York State Office of Mental Health has developed and distributed guidelines to help people manage the stress caused by concerns over COVID-19.

“While we continue to address and mitigate the physical risks caused by the COVID-19 virus — including washing our hands often and avoiding large crowds and people who are ill — it is just as important that we understand and ease the emotional stress caused by fear and anxiety,” says OMH’s commissioner, Dr. Ann Sullivan.

For people receiving mental health services, the guidelines describe how to work with their provider to develop a coping plan, and having alternative options prepared in case their routine services are disrupted. These might include using telemental health services, getting prescription medication, or engaging in supplemental mental wellness activities.

In addition to protecting their children from infection, many parents are also concerned about the emotional toll that fear of the virus is causing their children.

While many parents are reluctant to discuss the emergency with young children, avoiding the topic is likely to feed anxiety. Discussing it openly and honestly increases the likelihood that children will come to their parents if they have questions or anxieties in the future.

For parents of kids who are out of school, they are advised to create a structured routine, which includes time for outdoor activities and exercise as well as mealtimes and bedtimes.

Providers of mental healthcare, who often neglect their own health while they serve others, are advised to place a priority on self-care. This includes getting adequate rest and exercise, eating healthy food, maintaining social connections, and taking time away from service provision as possible.

Caregivers of elderly individuals are especially concerned because of the increased danger for older people. While the elderly are being advised to isolate themselves as much as possible, the resultant social isolation and loneliness can take a toll on their physical and mental health.

To prevent that isolation, caregivers are advised to set up and provide technological assistance to keep the elderly connected with their family and friends. Other recommendations include helping elderly individuals find ways where they can help others.

One of the most important ways to reduce anxiety is by reducing the risk of infection. This includes practicing good hygiene, avoiding large crowds and practicing social distancing.

A full text of the guidelines can be found on the OHM website.