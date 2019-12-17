SALAMANCA — Salamanca City Central School District is partnering with Mobile Telemed to provide students immediate access to physical and mental healthcare services during school hours.
With parent consent, students may receive medical treatment from a licensed doctor, nurse practitioner, physician assistant or specialist through mobile technology at school under the supervision of school nurses.
Nurses’ offices at the Main Campus (high school and Seneca Intermediate) and Prospect Elementary are equipped with Bluetooth software with video-conferencing and diagnostic equipment that bring the doctor’s office to the patient, according to Vincent Pezzimenti, public information specialist for the district.
Providers are based in Buffalo and Western New York. Evaluations will occur in confidential exam rooms in the district’s newly renovated Health Office suites.
Virtual urgent care visits for students can be scheduled during normal school hours in the nurses’ office. Mobile Telemed allows for parents and guardians to access a secure website to be present during their child’s appointment.
Mobile Telemed works with students’ medical providers. Prescriptions and lab work can be sent to local pharmacies and primary care doctors.
Consent forms are will be available in the main offices of all Salamanca schools and via a secure online portal where parents can sign consent electronically.