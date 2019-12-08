OLEAN — The American Legion in Olean hosted its annual Christmas party on Sunday, with Santa and Mrs. Claus delivering presents.
Betsy Priester, organizer of the event, said approximately 40 children and grandchildren of Legion members received presents, with Santa distributing them from a real sleigh.
Santa’s elf helpers were Linnea Neureuther, a middle schooler from Springville and Priester’s granddaughter, and Ryleigh Peterson, an Allegany-Limestone middle schooler.
Priester said the event received a nice boost of support this year in the form of $1,000 from Field of Dreams.